Looking to live a simple life? FreedomVanGo provides just that

The Jacksonville business creates custom vans for people to live, travel or camp in.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FreedomVanGo found its niche just before COVID hit and unlike other businesses, owner Grant Wilson says they thrived.

"So many companies were pushing remote... and people realized you don’t have to be at home to work. You can travel, take your kids, take your husband, take your dogs, do whatever you want and go travel and work while you're doing," Wilson said.

Wilson and his partners create adventure vans, the largest manufacturer and van builders across the country.

"There’s builders popping up everywhere and it's awesome. So many people build really cool stuff and so many people taking advantage, getting out and seeing our country that it's been a blessing for everyone it's awesome." Wilson said.

Production manager Chris Burgos says they do everything from giving DIY advice to full custom builds.

"People can buy an empty van and they want us to do things like an ac install window install things they’re not comfortable doing it themselves," Burgos said. “We’ll do everything from floors, walls, installation sound bending wires windows ac gally system cabinetry, bed, everything to make that van very functional.”

Wilson says his business style revolves around making sure the customer gets quality products only he would use himself.