Free tax filing event Saturday in Brentwood

A United Way of Northeast Florida worker says last year they filed 9,000 tax returns and people collectively got over $20 million back in refunds.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How about saving some money this weekend?

On Saturday United Way of Northeast Florida is hosting an event where you can get help filing your taxes for free. Aretha Franklin is an earned income tax credit coordinator with the organization says last year they helped file nearly 9,000 tax returns and people collectively got over $20 million back in refunds.

The RealSense Earned Income Tax Credit Day Event is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Housing Authority Brentwood location, in building 28 at 3465 Village Center Drive. There will also be a food giveaway and family resources to check out.

Franklin says if you made less than $74,000 dollars last year, you can come down to have your taxes filed for free. She says this saves hundreds that may have been spent getting your taxes done at a tax service.

"Keeping that $200-plus that they would normally spend at one of the box services and perhaps use that," Franklin said. 'I don't know about you, but if I had an extra $250 I'm sure there's somewhere in my household I'd rather apply it."

Schedule an appointment here. If you're filing a joint return, both spouses must be there.

Bring the following documents with you:

• Driver’s license or other photo I.D.

• Bank account information for direct deposit of any refund(s)

• Social Security cards for yourself, your spouse (if applicable) and any dependents

• W-2 from each employer (no pay stubs)

• Documentation of all other income

• Form 1095-A if you received health-care coverage through the marketplace

Don't forget taxes are due April 18th.