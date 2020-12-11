Free career training for veterans and their dependents in Jacksonville

Service-members will also spend up to 75% of their time in hands-on training. They’ll earn professional certifications and receive job placement support.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As veterans transition into civilian life, they are met with a number of challenges. One of the biggest obstacles faced is gaining employment.

A part of the Department of Defense's long-term strategy includes the Healthy Base Initiative or HBI. The program, in partnership with Home Depot, is offering free career training for veterans and their dependents.

During the program, they’ll learn a skill set such as carpentry, HVAC and plumbing. Service-members will also spend up to 75% of their time in hands-on training. They’ll earn professional certifications and receive job placement support.

The 12-week specialized trades program is available near 10 of the nation’s largest military installations including Jacksonville.

To apply visit https://www.hbi.org/military-programs/ .