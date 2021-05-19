Former Jacksonville Sheriff discusses how cases like Tristyn Bailey, Maddie Clifton change a community

How do you heal after tragedy? Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover recalls a case from more than 20 years ago that his community is still healing from.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There have been a handful of cases over the years that have truly shocked our community. For some, Tristyn Bailey’s murder has triggered memories of the Maddie Clifton.

She was an 8-year-old girl killed by her neighbor in the Lakewood area of Jacksonville in 1998.

The sheriff at the time of that case was Nathaniel Glover.

“I’m not sure a week goes by in my life where I don’t think of Maddie," Glover said.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover sat down at a park bench just a few miles from Maddie Clifton’s home. He spent many hours searching for the 8-year-old in her neighborhood.

Her neighbor, Joshua Phillips, was convicted at the age of 14 for killing her and stuffing her body under his waterbed.

Now the neighboring county is dealing with its own tragedy: the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

These cases have two main details in common, a young girl killed and a community responding with overwhelming love and support.

Memorials are all around St. Johns County for Tristyn Bailey like they once were for Maddie Clifton. This is where the healing begins.

Candles still burn in the neighborhood where Tristyn Bailey was last seen alive. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/p7CWsVoI1T — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 19, 2021

“I’m not sure that we’re totally healed today," Glover said. "I know there are still people who remember it because they remind me every time that they see me.”

He says these cases add scrutiny to the community, but can eventually make people improve their community by creating programs to inform kids about dangers and how to communicate with their parents when or if they need help.

Glover can still recall the details of the case even after more than 20 years.

Sitting mere miles from the Clifton’s home brings back haunting memories of the case that changed the community.

“When you say Maddie Clifton in Jacksonville Florida, there’s not many people who were alive at the time who would not know who you’re talking about," Glover said. “Closure… I’m not sure we’ll ever have closure.”