Fore Score Golf Tavern brings new entertainment to San Marco

The golf simulator bar opened in late July.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you're looking to golf, drink, eat or just beat the Florida heat, Fore Score Golf Tavern has you covered.

“We wanted to create an atmosphere that meets the standard of San Marco and some of the other businesses around here," Owner Daniel Hileman said.

Hileman and his family have lived and done business in San Marco for 15 years. He says recently the idea to bring more fun to the neighborhood came across their minds.

“We have three little boys and we love to do things around san Marco and enjoy the community. I wanted to also selfishly create a place that I can bring my family and do fun things with," Hileman said.

The family, along with their partners opened the virtual golf spot in July.

“The technology that we partnered with is full swing golf. They’re top golf and tiger woods partnered and they have developed a program that brings games of all ages into it the multi games," Hileman said.

The space has four different bays available for booking, more than 13 different games, and dozens of golf courses to play a round at.

"We built this for the neighborhood for our local community and for others to come to San Marco and enjoy a day here," Hileman said.

