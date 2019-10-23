There’s an old adage in the world of football that if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.

But the Jaguars know a thing or two about not having a quarterback, and they’ll take this potential quarterback controversy all day long.

Nick Foles returns to practice Wednesday for the first time since breaking his collar bone Sept. 8 in the season opener vs. Kansas City.

Due to his injury, the Jags new $88 million quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP focused on recovery while Gardner Minshew took his spot.

But something unexpected happened. Minshew has become beloved by Jags fans for his mustache and jean shorts just as much as for his ability to lead the Jags to victory (which he’s done three times in his six starts in place of Foles).

Foles is not eligible to return the team’s active roster until Nov. 17 after the team’s bye week. That means the final game of Minshew Mania could be Nov. 3 in London against the Houston Texans.

The Texans beat Minshew in his very first start after the Jaguars decided to take the ball out of Minshew’s hands and run the ball on a 2-point conversion attempt with less than a minute to go in the game.

A win in the rematch could go a long way towards Minshew’s case to remain the team’s starter.

The Jaguars front office and coaching staff have not commented on whether Foles will return to the starting lineup when he’s fully healthy.

