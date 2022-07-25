Don't pay sales tax on school supplies from July 25 to August 7!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The store shelves are stocked with school supplies as kids use these last few weeks of summer to prepare for the next school year. In Florida, you’ll get a little tax break as well when you buy school supplies starting July 25.

Any break you can get on things like notebooks, pens, and school supplies is welcome as inflation soars to an all time high.

Florida's Back to School sales tax holiday starts July 25 and lasts for 2 weeks through August 7!

Here are the specifics of what will be sales tax free:

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles for $30 or less tax free

Most school supplies selling for $50 or less

Clothing, shoes and accessories for $100 or less

Computers and accessories for $1,500 or less

The sales tax rate in Jacksonville is 7.5%. That could mean saving more than $100 on a new computer now through August 7th.

Let's go shopping! #BackToSchool shopping that is. Florida's sales tax holiday begins today on these items. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/HDHwiADuPU — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 25, 2022

You can find Duval County school supply lists by clicking here.