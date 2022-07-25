JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The store shelves are stocked with school supplies as kids use these last few weeks of summer to prepare for the next school year. In Florida, you’ll get a little tax break as well when you buy school supplies starting July 25.
Any break you can get on things like notebooks, pens, and school supplies is welcome as inflation soars to an all time high.
Florida's Back to School sales tax holiday starts July 25 and lasts for 2 weeks through August 7!
Here are the specifics of what will be sales tax free:
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles for $30 or less tax free
- Most school supplies selling for $50 or less
- Clothing, shoes and accessories for $100 or less
- Computers and accessories for $1,500 or less
The sales tax rate in Jacksonville is 7.5%. That could mean saving more than $100 on a new computer now through August 7th.
You can find Duval County school supply lists by clicking here.
Georgia used to have a school sales tax holiday, but research shows it hasn’t been around in many years. Feel free to drive across the border to shop for back to school if you want the tax break.