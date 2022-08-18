Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event.
This year the event will be held both inside and outside.
“We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
In addition to bands, food, and silent auctions inside there will be food trucks, and games like axe throwing and giant Jenga outside.
"This is the second year back post-pandemic and we’re excited it's bigger and better than ever," Saisselin said.
Saisselin says this is one of the theatre's biggest fundraisers and everyone is invited.
“It's informal, come as you are, and it’s a really comfortable evening of good food, good music, and good friends all to support the non-profit historic Florida Theatre,” Saisselin said.
To purchase your VIP tickets or general admission click here.
Brews, Blues & BBQ Vendors:
Amelia Island Brewing Co.
Ancient City Brewing
Axe Champs
Berndt Ends BBQ
Bold City Brewery
Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q
Disco Witch Brewing
G’s Slow Smoked BBQ
Historically Hoppy
The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops
Intuition Ale Works
K-Bop Korean Kitchen
Legacy Ale Works
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Ruby Beach Brewing Company
Seven Bridges Grille and Brewing
Smallcakes
Southern Swells
Veterans United Craft Brewery
Wicked Barley Brewing Company