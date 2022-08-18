Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit

Stop by the Theatre Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to join in on the fun.

This year the event will be held both inside and outside.

“We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.

In addition to bands, food, and silent auctions inside there will be food trucks, and games like axe throwing and giant Jenga outside.

"This is the second year back post-pandemic and we’re excited it's bigger and better than ever," Saisselin said.

Saisselin says this is one of the theatre's biggest fundraisers and everyone is invited.

“It's informal, come as you are, and it’s a really comfortable evening of good food, good music, and good friends all to support the non-profit historic Florida Theatre,” Saisselin said.

To purchase your VIP tickets or general admission click here.

Brews, Blues & BBQ Vendors:

Amelia Island Brewing Co.

Ancient City Brewing

Axe Champs

Berndt Ends BBQ

Bold City Brewery

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Disco Witch Brewing

G’s Slow Smoked BBQ

Historically Hoppy

The Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops

Intuition Ale Works

K-Bop Korean Kitchen

Legacy Ale Works

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ruby Beach Brewing Company

Seven Bridges Grille and Brewing

Smallcakes

Southern Swells

Veterans United Craft Brewery