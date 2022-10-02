Florida Theatre kicks off 2022 oral storytelling series

"Out of the Swamp" takes place Saturday at 8 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre is bringing back the art of oral storytelling with the "Untold Stories" series.

Each show is different, with different performers.

"Every show, six different local writers, actors, performers, everyday people telling a story, live in person, called from their life experience," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.

The artistic director behind the theme is Barbara Colaciello. She says it all started with a small group sharing their ideas.

"People started giving me these vivid memories of floods and the St. Johns River and creeks and places that they played," Colaciello said.

The titles of all four shows have some sort of water tie-in. The first back in November was titled "Ebbs and Flows." Saturday's performance is called "Out of the Swamp," and the final two shows are "There and Back Again" and "Fish out of Water."

"I knew that that was key to the program, that I wanted to use this idea that we're surrounded by water and interact with it daily," Colaciello said.

Just like any story told by word of mouth, the visuals are left up to the audience to imagine.

"It's such an intimate thing to just simply listen to one another, and the minute you go on that stage, you're being witnessed. And so it's a real ritualistic engagement with the community," Colaciello said.