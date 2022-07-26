Florida Mining Gallery opens new exhibition

Thunder Flower was created to help spark the conversation around birth trauma and postpartum.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the next month, Thunder Flower/emotional labor will be on display at Florida Mining Gallery.

The artist, Morgan Goldsmith says the 15 different pieces started with the help of her children.

“All start out as pieces of paper that are either spread across my floor or hung really low on the walls and my children and I make marks," Goldsmith said. “From there I then take everything and cut them up and rearrange them and start to collage them and start to make them my own.”

Goldsmith says her inspiration is her own experience of birth trauma and postpartum depression.

“This work is really about motherhood and these like invisible trauma that we like so often experience by ourselves," Goldsmith said. “I really think that that speaks to these like very complicated layers we have as mothers and as parents.”

Goldsmith says she's hoping her art is used more than just as a display, but as a driver for a greater conversation.

“We’re having these events where other women can come in and share their experience and not only you know connect for themselves and others but hopefully it’s like this opportunity for us to collectively heal.”

Events:

8/6 Saturday - 12 p.m. Interview on @floridamining Instagram with Morgan Goldsmith and Kevin Mahoney.

8/14 Sunday- 5 p.m. Poetry reading at Florida Mining Gallery

8/26 Friday- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Artist reception at Florida Mining

8/27 Saturday- 7:30 p.m. Private dinner with Morgan Goldsmith. Contact Florida Mining Gallery for more information. (904) 268-4681

8/28 Sunday- 10 a.m. Panel discussion on birth trauma and postpartum. Yoga session led by Morgan Goldsmith. Kid-friendly experience in the gallery.