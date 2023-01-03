Yes, Florida has the most affordable 4 year college tuition in the country

Gov. DeSantis recently boasted about Florida's affordable higher education. Let's verify.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — College costs a lot. On average in the U.S., it can cost a student anywhere from $11,000 to $40,000 a year according to the College Board. Prices vary based on living expenses as welll.

The Governor of Florida spoke about the cost of college recently saying Florida is the most affordable in the country.

QUESTION: Does Florida have the most affordable colleges in the country?

ANSWER: Yes!

“We have the most affordable higher education in the country," said Gov. Ron DeSantis recently at a news briefing in Jacksonville. "You can go to University here as an in state and it’s like $6,000 - $6,200 dollars on average. Very tough to beat.”

It's true. Florida colleges are the most affordable as of 2022 data!

In 2021, Forbes released a list of the most affordable states for in state tuition. Then, Florida ranked second behind Wyoming.

Wyoming came in around $6,100 a year while Florida was just a bit higher at $6,370.

Forbes got their data from the College Board’s Trends in College Price data.

That was 2021…

So I checked out the 2022 data for myself to see if anything has changed.

It has! We made the number one spot.

Cost of tuition stayed the same in Florida on average at $6,370, but Wyoming’s went up to $6,440 for the average.

These costs are looking at published tuition and fees for full-time in-state students at public four-year institutions.