Flooding in Murray Hill man's yard means walking through ankle-deep water after rain

Matt Coon reached out to the On Your Side team for help after claiming his complaints to the city and the crews that have tried to help have not fixed it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Murray Hill man's yard turns into a pond every time there's heavy rain. He reached out to the First Coast News On Your Side team for help after claiming his complaints to the city and the crews that have tried to help have not fixed the problem.

"Walking through it you can see it's up to my ankles," said Matt Coon, showing First Coast News a video after a recent downpour. "I have to hold my pants up to walk into my house."

This has been the story for almost two years for Coon whenever he goes outside to check the mail, gets food delivered, or just walks into his house after heavy rain at his home on Alpha Avenue.

"I can't back into my driveway too quickly or it starts to go into my garage," he said. "We just tend to wait it out. We really don't have any other option."

Coon says he's filed about eight complaints with the city, but after each time a crew comes out the problem isn't fixed for long.

"They ensure positive flow every time they vacuum out those pipes, but we never really see them working for too much longer than a couple hours and it happens every time," he said.

Coon turned to First Coast News for help. City officials tell First Coast News the newly-constructed house "did not address the appropriate drainage system" when it was built.

They say they had a crew out a few weeks ago before some predicted rain to make sure a pipe under the apartment complex next door was clear. They have a short-term and long-term plan.

The short-term plan involves flushing a drainage system that runs under an apartment complex next door, which they say was done last July. The long-term plan involves putting in a new drainage structure. They didn't have a start date for it.

"This year is bad already," said Coon about the flooding.

With Florida's rainy season just a little over a month away, for Coon, this can't happen soon enough.