NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County will allow for reopening its beaches Wednesday on a limited basis for physical and mental health activities, the county said in a press release sent out Tuesday.

The limited beach reopening is based on adherence to social distancing measures and access for physical and mental health activities only – exercising not socializing – walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating like during normal times. Additionally, those fishing will be allowed to carry a small cooler or container for bait and tackle use.

The city of Flagler Beach will reopen its six-mile segment of the beach from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The unincorporated areas of the beach – inclusive of Beverly Beach and Marineland – will be open from 7 to 10 a.m., and in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

In Nassau County, officials are set to decide whether county beaches will stay closed.

County commissioners will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a previously scheduled special meeting originally set to focus just on extending the county's local state of emergency. The decision on reopening or leaving the beaches closed was added after the opening of Duval County's beaches.

"Officials had originally hoped other regional counties would work in concert to open beaches to prevent a surge to one area," county commissioners wrote in a press release. "County officials were taken by surprise last weekend when Duval county opened without communicating their plans to surrounding county governments."

Beaches in Nassau County have been closed for one month as of Wednesday, while Duval County beaches have now been open for about five days.

Nassau County commissioners said they had hoped for a unified effort between all coastal counties in Northeast Florida, including Duval and St. Johns, to coordinate the opening of beaches.

With Fernandina Beach keeping the city's shorelines closed for now, Nassau County is likely to follow in the same direction.

"This process added to the frustration for local residents who want our beaches opened now, in spite of the fact that COVID-19 cases in Nassau are still increasing," commissioners wrote. "Nassau County's main priority is the safety of its residents."

You can watch the special county meeting as it is streamed live on the Nassau County Clerk of Courts website here.

