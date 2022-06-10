First truckload of supplies leaves Clay County Thursday to help Ian victims

This is not the last chance to donate to these efforts organized by the Clay County Fairgrounds.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Help is on its way! The first truck full of supplies to help those recovering from Ian heads from Clay County to Southwest Florida Thursday morning.

This is not the last chance to donate to these efforts organized by the Clay County Fairgrounds. They'll be collecting supplies and donations until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay County Fair at 2493 SR 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Clay County Fairgrounds Executive Director Tasha Hyder says another truck will be leaving Friday. She says as long as donations keep coming, they'll keep bringing trucks to help.

The first truck leaves at 8:00 a.m. Thursday from Holiday Inn Express in Fleming Island. If you see a truck with a sticker on the back escorted by police, you'll know they're on a mission.

So far the Clay County Fair has raised more than $10,000 to go toward supplies. They say they need more horse and livestock feed. The Clay County Fair updated their Amazon shopping list with some horse medical supplies that will get to horse rescues.

"This load is going to our animal headquarters in Desoto," said Hyder on Facebook Live. "They're the ones that you reach out to for animal requests and then Harlem Heights is getting our first delivery."

They also need more plastic bins, sizes medium to extra large. See the image below for the long list of items you can donate, which includes household items, cleaning supplies, personal items and animal supplies.

"We've got two generators, cleaning supplies, baby stuff, camping stuff, wipes, animal stuff," Hyder said. "We have 12 pallets full of stuff."

Requests are being met. The fair posted on Facebook they needed 50 pallets and then they received that many in donations.

Cash donations are also accepted and will be used to buy supplies. Donations can also be made via Venmo @ClayCountyFair.

You can also donate through an Amazon wish list the Clay County Sheriff's Office created, which you can find by clicking here.

Not our pictures, seen them on horse rescue pages. You've probably heard us yelling that we need horse and livestock... Posted by Clay County Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022