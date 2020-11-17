First Coast woman searches for kidney donor to help keep her alive

Lori survived kidney cancer but now her other kidney is failing.

A First Coast woman is asking her community to help keep her alive.

Lori is in search of a kidney. She and her husband moved to Jacksonville three years ago for her to be treated at Mayo Clinic. She survived kidney cancer but now her other kidney is failing.

"Please help me live," Lori said to her community in an interview with First Coast News.

Lori is on the list at Mayo Clinic to get a kidney, but the average wait time on the national organ transplant wait list is three to five years.

"The dialysis is getting to be too much for me," Lori said. "I'm having a lot of problems with it. I'm getting really sick each time I have treatment. I really need a kidney. I want to live."

The grandmother of three who calls her husband the love of her life has been looking for a kidney donor for over a year. She says plenty of people have been trying to take advantage of her.

"I got a lot of phony people that called me that said they wanted to do it and then they just backed out without even letting me know," said Lori. "And I got a lot of people that illegally wanted to be paid. I want to be with my grandchildren. I want to have a normal life again."

Lori says doctors tell her she would be healthy if not for her one kidney with end-stage kidney disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation, a donor should be at least 18 years old and have good physical and mental health as well as normal kidney function. Certain health problems may make you ineligible.

"I really need a kidney," said Lori. "I want to live."

Lori says you can call or text her anytime at 203-640-5465.

Learn more information on about being a kidney donor here.