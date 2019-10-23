JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan documentary airs on ABC 25 at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are keeping it real, telling members of the media that lately they've been unhappy with royal life.

Meghan has made headlines recently for her emotional response to a reporter’s question about her mental wellbeing. She thanked him on camera for asking about her state of mind, saying that nobody else had bothered asking.

Now, moms across the First Coast are chiming in online.

Felicia said: "Being a mom AND everything else is not easy. On top of feeling overwhelmed and feeling like you have to be strong 24/7 takes a huge toll on your mental state of mind. Unfortunately, there's so much that isn't shared or talked about, for fear of being judged."

Carol said: “I applaud her honesty and vulnerability in her statement. Being under the microscope 24/7 can't be easy for anyone. Being a new dad, Harry noticed the struggle and dealt with the scrutiny of the paparazzi. Meghan learning how to be a wife and mother, while juggling the emotions and demands of public life. We should keep her and all moms in our prayers.❤️”

Rebecca said: “Being a mom, at every stage, is hard. It's funny that as women we rarely talk about how hard it really is. We encourage others to have babies and say how great it is, but the really hard part is always hidden. I applaud her for being honest. And in the position she is in, with all of the scrutiny and hatefulness she receives, I cannot fathom just how difficult it has been for her.”

Cathy said: “Being a mom is hard especially under today's pressures. I feel like we are supposed to have it all together, be perfect and do it all. Social media doesn't help that. Most days I feel like I am flying by the seat of my pants.”

On the flip side, some people have argued that Duchess Meghan knew what she was getting into when she married into the royal family and that she should get over it.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Wendy Williams is one such critic, sounding off in her Hot Topics segment on Tuesday saying "Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you. You knew what you were signing up for girl!"

