First Coast Foodies: Make the signature 'Sawgrass Splash' from home

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship is at 20% capacity this year, meaning many will be watching the tournament from home.

Sip on the signature 'Sawgrass Splash' from the comfort of your couch and take part in part of the TPC experience.

The simple cocktail combines three citrus flavors and Ketel One vodka, the official sponsor of The Players Championship.

”Being in Florida – the biggest citrus producer in the country – it only makes sense that our drink would feature all three of them," said Nick Herbst, the food and beverage manager at TPC Sawgrass.

Being in Florida, it also only makes sense if this drink is served ice cold.

“We know we are not going to have as many fans as we normally do so by the end of this you are going to know how to sit on your couch, make a Sawgrass Splash, and enjoy while the tournament goes on," Herbst said.

Start with orange-flavored vodka. Herbst says the recipe calls for an ounce and a half which is a shot and a half.

Then add an ounce of fresh-squeezed Florida orange juice, an ounce of lemonade, and a quarter ounce of lime juice.

Shaken, not stirred.

Herbst says he likes to top it off with some club soda and an orange slice.

You can also get this drink 365 days a year at TPC Sawgrass. No telling how many they serve year-round.