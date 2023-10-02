First Coast Foodies gas station edition: Daily's Dash impresses with rotisserie chicken and specialty sandwiches

The moment you cross the threshold of a Daily's with a Daily's Dash kitchen, you'll be hit with the glorious smell of rotisserie chicken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!

On this First Coast Foodies gas station edition, we're heading to a spot you may frequent, but have you really sunk your teeth into its food? Let's go to Daily's Dash to find some bites you might not expect at just any convenience store.

Around a dozen stores now have rotisserie chickens, and they're launching fried chicken too.

"Best chicken in Jacksonville," said Robert Fallon, Daily's corporate executive chef.

If you've never created a made-to-order meal on one of the tablets, you are missing out.

"We have a whole line of sandwiches that we serve all day," Fallon said. "You can come in at 6 in the morning when we open, and you can order a sandwich for lunch."

Fallon said the Duval is their signature sandwich. It's a delicious mix of hot turkey, ham, cheddar and habanero jack cheese on a sub with "secret sauce" that is a spicy, mayonnaise-based sauce.

You may come to Daily's for the gas, but did you leave with the BLT? Next time you'll be coming for that bacon. Speaking of bacon, don't forget to grab a breakfast sandwich in the morning.

"That's our piled-high breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg and cheese," Fallon said.

In addition to sandwiches, you can also customize your smoothie or fancy coffee drink on one of the tablets.

"A lot of people think that convenience store food is hot dogs on a roller grill that sat in a warmer for half a day," Fallon said. "We're not that at all. We're made to order and as fresh as it can be."

While editing this story, First Coast Foodies' Renata Di Gregorio had to return to a Daily's Dash for another BLT.