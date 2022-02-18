First Coast Foodies: Eat in a geodome and take aim with a champagne gun at The District

If you're looking for a delicious meal inside a yurt or geodome then you have to go to The District in Springfield.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies! Are you ready to chow down in style?

If you're looking for a delicious meal inside a yurt or geodome then you have to go to Springfield to The District SPR.

"We get a lot of birthdays," said Chef David Rossi.

"One time we had a young lady that proposed to her boyfriend," said Chef Nancy Papp. "She had me hide his ring inside the dessert! And he did say yes."

Now it's your turn to say 'yes' to the charcuterie boards at The District.

"We sell a lot of those every week," Papp said. "About average 150, 180 of those boards a week. So we're well known for charcuterie boards, probably the most photographed thing that we serve."

And if it's your birthday?

"You want a candle in the cheese, you get a candle in the cheese," said Rossi.

But after you see the food, you'll want to come for more than just special occasions.

"Our beef wellington is one of our most popular dishes," said Lee Case, banquet coordinator. "We sous vide that tenderloin, we wrap it in prosciutto, finish it with a puff pastry, we bake that to perfection and finish it with a peppercorn demi-glaze"

Another menu favorite also has beef.

"The beef stroganoff is actually our braised short rib, which is braised for four hours in a marinating liquid," said Rossi.

Don't forget the drinks to go with these. They have champagne towers and a champagne gun.

The District has three different yurts and a new geodome.