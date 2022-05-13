First Coast Foodies grabs dinner with a view at River & Fort!

Where we're going this week has some beautiful views and dare we say even more beautiful food?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hey Foodies! How about dinner with a view? Where we're going this week has some beautiful views and dare we say even more beautiful food?

The new sister restaurant to River and Post in Riverside is River and Fort in St. Augustine! It just opened in February across from the Castillo de San Marcos.

"There's views from every single dining room in this restaurant," said Derrick Haggerty, executive chef. "Our food here at River and Fort is southern food with some world influences, a heavy emphasis on seafood and steak."

He isn't kidding about the seafood and steak. The dishes look like art... That you can eat. They laid out a spread for First Coast Foodies.

"A 36-unce Tomahawk, flame grilled with wood," Haggerty listed. "A chopstick wing which has a Goshujang barbeque. I have a southern corn chow chow which is a pickled corn relish essentially on top of our u-10 scallops that we pan sear."

These are part of the dinner menu that Haggerty especially wants to showcase.

"New York strip which we stuff with a combination of garlic, green onion and cheese stuffed with giant 13 shrimp," he continued. "Our stuffed half lobster, this is a cold water lobster from Maine. It's stuffed with shrimp and chorizo thermidor. It's over our signature gouda mac and cheese."

There's also a lobster pasta. And don't forget the plates you have to try before all this that come with caramelized bacon...

"This is our deviled eggs with caviar," Haggerty said. "This is our roasted beet salad that has goat cheese."

There's also sweet tooth time to indulge in.

"I have square donuts with a coffee anglaise," said Haggerty.

There's also a guava Pop Tart topped with guava cotton candy.

Specialty drinks include a pink peppercorn infused syrup with St. Augustine Distillery gin, a sage-infused tequila drink called the cannon ball, and the old city outlaw drink which is similar to a piña colada mojito blend.

River and Fort isn't doing reservations; it's first come, first served.

"Please come enjoy the food or beverages and speak to one of my managers," Haggerty said. "Say 'hi!' Tell them Chef Derrick sent you!"