First Coast filmmaker's vampire series goes more than skin-deep

"I want to show people what's possible when you fully and wholly commit yourself to the goal of pursuing your dream," said Director Matthew Manyak.

Need something to sink your teeth into this weekend? On one streaming service you'll find the hard work of man from the First Coast.

"Deathless" is a vampire series filmed in Tallahassee and now streaming on Amazon Prime. Who doesn't love vampires? Well this series goes much deeper than the fangs and the screen, telling a story about humanity.

"As a filmmaker my goal is to have people leave the theater or exit their streaming service feeling something," said Matthew Manyak, the director of "Deathless."

Manyak went to Douglass Anderson High School and Florida State University and now has his hands in film projects around Jacksonville. "Deathless" was in post-production when the pandemic hit and restrictions began, but another film he's leading called "After the Fall" still had three weeks left of shooting.

Manyak's team had to wait for guidelines from the film industry to safely start filming again. "After the Fall" is about zombies and is filmed in Jacksonville, Orange Park, and St. Augustine.

"Using the zombie apocalypse as a backdrop to tell a much more human, much more intimate story of how that kind of environment would shape someone's psyche, for better or for worse," Manyak said about "After the Fall."

"Deathless" is a story about much more than vampires.

"There's a lot of classism and racism that can be seen in the script," said Manyak. "This is social commentary on one hand and it really kind of speaks to a lot of the challenges that we as a society are facing today."

Manyak believes Jacksonville's film community can stay strong and streaming services continue to grow. Netflix surpassed 200 million subscribers last month. It's a trajectory Manyak sees for his own dreams.

"Film is such a competitive industry and a very unstable one from the sense of jobs don't always come and when they do, they can be few and far between," Manyak began. "There's this stigma that being an artist is challenging, being an artist is difficult, and you can't make a living off of it. I want to challenge that stigma and I want to show people what's possible when you fully and wholly commit yourself to the goal of pursuing your dream, pursuing your goals."

"Deathless" is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Manyak hopes to have "After the Fall" out next year.