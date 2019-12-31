JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People love to ring in the new year with fireworks so if you want to see a professional show, there are two places to do it on the First Coast.

Downtown fireworks will start at the stroke of midnight. The fireworks barge will be between the Hyatt and the DoubleTree hotels and from the Acosta Bridge. You can watch from the North and South bank, but not the Landing since that is still closed for demolition.

Also, the Main Street Bridge will close at 11:45 p.m. and not open til 12:20 a.m.

In St. Augustine, the Beach Blast Off will happen at 8:30 p.m. from the St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park. Before that, there will be family-friendly activities starting at 4 p.m.