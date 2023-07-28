Feeling anxious about the start of school? See these tips from the experts

First Coast News is on your side with tips from experts on how to help your child before the school year starts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The summer is coming to an end for students across the First Coast, but heading back to school may cause some anxiety. First Coast News is on your side with tips from experts on how to help your child before the school year starts.

One of the most important things to know is schools have mental health resources. If your child is in a Duval County public school and experiences anxiety, especially for longer than just the start of school, school counselors are available as well as therapists when they have parental consent.

Duval County Public Schools Director of Behavioral Health Katrina Taylor says students feel anxiety about being around their peers, meeting new people and transitioning to a new grade.

"Have an open line of communication with your student," Taylor said.

She says parents and guardians can help kids with back-to-school anxiety by talking with their kids about their thoughts and feelings. Taylor says since the pandemic, they've noticed more students are unafraid to ask for help and parents are more receptive.

Taylor says over 90 percent of Duval County Public Schools' school-based staff is trained in youth mental health first aid and the school system has a mental health program called Hazel Heart.

Taylor and Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Holly Antal with Nemours Children's Health say social media is also a major source of anxiety returning to school that doesn't shut off after the school day. Antal says you can help your child by talking with them about this.

"Learn a little more from your child or teen about what they're hoping to gain from social media, their awareness of safety," Antal said.

Taylor says it's also important your child has a mentor and is engaged in extracurricular activities.

"I want parents to understand that we have to make sure that we meet the social and emotional needs of our students," Taylor said. "Once we do that, we're going to see an increase in their academics, we're going to see an increase in their school attendance and we're going to see a decrease in their behavior concerns."