Free food distributions hope to reach families, students before the holidays

Feeding Northeast Florida says 1 in 6 people in North Florida are food insecure.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tis' the season of giving, but before you think of gifts let’s focus on basic needs.

There are families that need food and on Thursday, there are two distributions in Duval County that can help you out.

Duval County Public Schools is teaming up with local organizations for two food distributions across the city of Jacksonville one of them sponsored by Feeding Northeast Florida.

Groceries will be given until supplies run out. Feeding Northeast Florida will have it's drive-thru pantry at Redemption Church on 2000 Lane Ave South from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The other location for food distribution is a walk-up site at Celebration Life Center located at 9400 Atlantic Boulevard from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Molly Sweet with Feeding Northeast Florida says the drive-thru pantries are a socially distant and safe way to pass out food. She says they normally prepare to help around 200 to 300 people with these drives, but she is expecting more.

“Right now we are looking at a statistic of 1 in 6 individuals in northeast Florida is food insecure," Sweet said. "A lot of that is people accessing food pantries for the first time ever because they’re facing economic hardship that they wouldn’t otherwise.”

She knows that the need has drastically increased this year and the holiday season is always a time of need.

Sweet says last year they did about 450 drive-thru pantries. This year, they’ve done about 1400 of them trying to meet the increased need.

"I know it’s not fun being in a car line waiting for food," Sweet said. "I don’t think anybody enjoys it but it’s, unfortunately, a difficulty that a lot of people are having to face now because of all of the hardship our community is going through.”