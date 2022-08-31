Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years

"I'm paying an amenity center three years now without having access to it to come home and get a letter in the mail saying it's going up almost another $300."

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more.

Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning their fees could go up.

"We're locked in and we have no power as a neighborhood," said Amanda Terrell, who bought her home in June of 2020.

The pool is what residents take the biggest issue with. They pay for it in their CDD, or Community Development District, fees but don't have access to it. The gate is locked.

Terrell pays $700 a year in CDD fees and with the proposed fee increase she could be paying $300 more per year.

"People should not be hopping over the fence to get something that they're already paying for it," said Sheila Torres, another homeowner.

"I moved down here with the expectation of being with my grandsons in the pool," added Darrell Nemec.

A CDD fee covers amenities like the pool. It's imposed by a developer and the county adds it to the property tax bill. When First Coast News spoke with the Wilford Preserve CDD District Manager Marilee Giles on the phone, she said the cost of the pool in the CDD fee isn't separated out.

The day after First Coast News reached out to Wilford Preserve CDD and Dream Finders Homes, residents got a notification that the pool would reopen soon. On Tuesday, First Coast News checked for an update and Dream Finders Division President Brad Muston said they got the approval needed from the county and state; they anticipate opening the pool and amenity center Wednesday.

"I'm paying an amenity center three years now without having access to it to come home and get a letter in the mail saying it's going up almost another $300," said David Renfro.

Homeowners want to know why the CDD fee could go up. There's a meeting about it in September. Muston says it's because of the opening of a third phase common area. He also says residents "did not pay any assessments for the amenity facility until fiscal year 2021."

"They originally said there was supposed to be a basketball court," Terrell said.

Homeowners also say more amenities were advertised when they moved in. Muston says none of the approved plans provided for any amenities beyond what's there now.

See Muston's emailed responses to First Coast News's questions below.

Email from Muston on Wednesday, Aug. 30:

We have made significant progress from last week and anticipate opening the pool and amenity center tomorrow. Please see a list of things that have changed since my last correspondence Thursday---Brad

Update:

Thursday – received Certificate of Occupancy from Clay County on the building.

Friday – received approval from the Health Department for the State.

Today – received approval from the Health Department for Clay County.

Pool Operating Agreement will be issued tomorrow.

The facilities will be open to the residents tomorrow.

Questions emailed Aug. 24, emailed responses from Muston Aug. 25:

Why have residents in Wilford Preserve not had access to the pool or amenities center building? Clay County issued a temporary pool permit but has not issued a certificate of occupancy for the restrooms that support the pool.

When will residents get access to these amenities they're paying for? Residents currently have access to the building and we are hopeful the remaining items Clay County requires will be completed within the next week to ten days. Dream Finders Homes submitted all required applications to Clay County for a certificate of occupancy in June. Clay County issued a certificate of occupancy on August 23, 2022. As such, residents are able to use the building facilities at this time. With respect to the pool, Dream Finders anticipates finishing all remaining items required by Clay County within the next week to ten days.

Why have residents still been paying for the pool that they have not had access to? The assessments paid by the residents are for the operation and maintenance of the entire community, not just the pool and amenities. Residents did not pay any assessments for the amenity facility until fiscal year 2021. Unfortunately, unprecedented disruptions to the global supply chain and national labor shortages have caused delays. Any payments into the operating fund by current homeowners without associated expenses that were not incurred in the fiscal year 2021 or 2022 budget will remain in the CDD’s operating account and could result in a decrease in annual dues in the future. It is also important to note that Dream Finders Homes pays a pro-rata share of these expenses for lots owned by Dream Finders Homes within the community.

Why is the budget for the annual O&M assessment per unit proposed to be increased? The increase is a result of the recently opened third phase common areas landscape, pond maintenance and amenities.

Why was the August CDD meeting cancelled? The board did not have a quorum.

Why have plans changed to now not build a basketball court? Plans for any other sports areas thrown out? None of the approved plans provided for any amenities beyond what is currently constructed.