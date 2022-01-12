Monday is the deadline to choose your kid's school for fall

Duval County Public School parents must submit their application by Feb. 28 for magnet and special transfer option schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval parents are on a deadline. Feb. 28 is an important deadline for determining where you kid will go to school next year.

It's the last day to submit applications for magnet, special transfer option schools and VPK. It’s a lottery process, so there are no guarantees.

There are more than 50 magnet schools in the district, which focus on various career paths.

Special transfer option means you want your kid to go to a school outside their designated area.

Placement is based on seat availability as well as other special criteria. You should apply if:

Your child is entering a school/program for the first time.

Your child is a magnet student seeking program continuity for 6th or 9th grade.

Your child is currently enrolled as a special transfer student as a 5th or 8th grade student.

Your child attends VPK in a school outside their attendance area and you wish for them to remain enrolled there as a kindergartner.

Be mindful of transportation, because district transportation may or may not be available depending on several factors. If you want your kid to go to a special transfer option school, you'll be required to provide transportation.