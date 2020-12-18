FDOT & FHP ramping up enforcement to keep trucks out of the left lane

Starting this week, the Florida Department of Transportation is launching an initiative to remind truckers to stay out of the left lanes of I-95 and I-75.

The truck lane restrictions are not new, they have been in place on I-95 for 30 years and on I-75 for the last 20 years. FDOT and Florida Highway Patrol will be stepping up their enforcement of these laws for about the next month.

The purpose behind the truck lane restrictions is to reduce the amount of lane switching happening while driving. Studies from the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and the FSU College of Engineering indicate the truck lane restrictions reduce the number of lane changes vehicles make.

"There's been a lot of studies that have shown if you can reduce the amount of weaving and lane switching on the interstate, it actually prevents crashes," tells Troy Roberts with FDOT.

The current truck lane criteria in Florida is for 6-lane interstate freeways primarily consisting of rural interstate sections. Trucks are restricted from the left or inside travel lane leaving it specifically for automobile traffic. Tour buses and recreational vehicles (RVs) are not considered “commercial” trucks and are allowed to travel in the left or inside travel lane.