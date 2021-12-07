The Buzz: FAA proposes more fines as number of unruly passengers on flights soars

Since Jan. 1, airlines have reported more than 3,200 cases of unruly passengers to aviation authorities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bad behavior didn't work in school, and it won't fly when you’re on a plane.

With more people booking trips for summer travel, the Federal Aviation Administration says it continues to see an increase of unruly passengers on flights.

Here is the Buzz: Since Jan. 1, airlines have reported more than 3,200 cases of unruly passengers to aviation authorities, according to the FAA.

"We have seen an alarming increase in the rate over the last few months, and it's something that we need to get under control," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told ABC News' Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez. "This is something that we should all be concerned about."

Most incidents have been a result of people refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate, which have led to some fights on board between flight attendants and passengers.

Dozens have faced fines up to $35,000 for assaulting flight attendants.

The FAA enacted a zero-tolerance policy, which is set to expire in September, but it could be extended.

U.S. passport processing delays

As travel restrictions ease in more countries, you may consider traveling abroad. But, if you don’t have a passport, the United States Postal Service is experiencing processing delays that could affect your travel plans.

It could take up to 18 weeks for a U.S. passport to be delivered, according to the State Department.

Although expedited options are available, they cost more and will take nearly 12 weeks to process.

Officials say there’s been an increase in passport demand, but delays with USPS are slowing down the process.

If you’re planning an international trip for the fall or next spring, officials urge travelers to apply for a passport as soon as possible, to avoid delays.

Video shows scary carnival ride malfunction

A frightening situation for dozens at a Michigan festival sparked an investigation after a ride appeared to malfunction.

Bystanders video recorded the incident Thursday night during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

The video shows the base of The Magic Carpet Ride appearing to lift off the ground. Some concerned spectators started running over to help keep the ride from turning over.