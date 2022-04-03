Explore the St. Johns River with paddleboard yoga

The St. Johns River Keeper is hosting a 'Get Your Feet Wet' event on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns River Keeper has designed a campaign called 'Get Your Feet Wet' in an effort to showcase all the St. Johns River and its 9,000 square mile watershed has to offer.

“One of the things we like to remind people is the river is only as healthy as its tributaries," St Johns Riverkeeper Outreach Director, Karen Smith said. “We really do believe as people enjoy nature and they’re out in it they’ll want to protect it more.”

The St Johns Riverkeeper and Rising Tides has teamed up with Florida Yoga and Paddle Co. to do just that.

Saturday Kate Vallas will lead the class on Goodbys Creek just outback of Wicked Barley Brewing.

“You don’t have to stand on a paddleboard, the beauty of a paddleboard is you can sit you can lay on your stomach you do yoga on it," Vallas said.

Vallas says all skill levels are welcome to join.

“I’ve had people out that have never done yoga and have never done paddleboarding. I know how to modify give options, alternative movements, every level," Vallas said.

There are only a few spots left for Saturday's class, you can message Vallas on her Facebook by clicking here, or on her Instagram by clicking here to check for availability and details on the upcoming class.