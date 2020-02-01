If you're not ready for the fun to be over at TIAA Bank field now that the Jaguars season is over, you can head over to the 75th Taxslayer Gator Bowl at the bank.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tickets don't have to break the bank either, with prices as low as $21.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket partner, if you’re worried about verified tickets, you can get them straight from there.

Tennessee is the home team and they’ll sit on the west side of the stadium. Indiana is sitting on the east side.

Unfortunately, pre-purchase parking is sold out, but the lots will open at 2 p.m. Thursday. Certain lots will be open and available for $35 so the earlier you come the better. It's recommended that you park on the side closest to your gate.

To save money before or after the game while visiting Jacksonville, you can buy what they’re calling The Patch for $10. It will give you 10% off your bill at certain businesses around the city like Hoptinger, Mangos, The Shim Sham Room, and Surfer. Those benefits run until Jan. 3.

Before the game, there will be plenty of activities around the stadium. From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., there will be a tailgate party at Daily's Place Flex Field that's free and open to the public.

There will be pep rallies for both teams at the Daily's Place Amphitheater, which is free and open to anyone with a game ticket. Indiana's pep rally is at 4:15 p.m. and Tennessee's will be at 4:45 p.m.

There will be a concert in the Daily's Place Amphitheater after the rallies from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring Yacht Rock Revue. You will need a game ticket for that too.

Remember there is a clear bag policy, you can bring a clutch as long as it’s the size of a hand.