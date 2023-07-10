Fourth & Gold visits GMJ Saturday crew to make cards for kids, nurses at Wolfson Children's Hospital

In honor of World Card Making Day on Saturday and Pediatric Nurses Week during the first week of October, Erin Tracy of Fourth & Gold joined GMJ to make cards!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, Oct. 7, it was World Card Making Day. Also, the first week of October is Pediatric Nurses Week. So, in honor of the holidays, the weekend Good Morning Jacksonville team joined forces with Erin Tracy of Fourth & Gold to make cards for kids and nurses at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Tracy is the founder of Fourth & Gold, which is an organization dedicated to raising money for pediatric cancer research. On Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., Fourth & Gold will hold a cornhole tournament to raise money to fund pediatric cancer research initiatives at Fort Family Park in Jacksonville.