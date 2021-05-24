ER Doctor seeing rise in RSV cases in North Florida during the traditional offseason

Dr. Victoria Mosteller says the RSV season in Florida is usually in winter, but she is seeing a rise in patients with RSV in the emergency room.

Whenever we get sick, many of us immediately think we have COVID-19. However, the nasal swab test for the coronavirus can also test for the flu and RSV which doctors are seeing a lot of recently.

RSV’s season is usually in winter in Florida, but as we head into summer Dr. Victoria Mosteller is warning people to keep their masks on if they have runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing or fever.

For infants, the CDC says to look for irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.

”We used to describe RSV as the worst runny nose of your life," Mosteller said.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. It comes on like the common cold, but for those over 60 and infants, it can cause lasting health issues.

“It’s damaging to the lungs," Mosteller explains. "Increased incidents of asthma in children who have gotten RSV even if they didn’t necessarily have a propensity to get that due to genetics or other things."

She says it can lead to COPD in the older population. It’s contagious so if you think you have it, you want to stay away from people who are vulnerable.

The Florida Department of Health says Florida’s RSV season lasts longer than most but there's new hope for an RSV vaccine.

Mosteller also works with the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research. She says an RSV vaccine trial will begin in June for those over 60.

“Not only can we help prevent RSV and its complications with the greater than 60-year-olds, but we can also then protect the very young babies because many of them actually don’t get it necessarily from going to daycare but from caregivers I the home or the daycare setting," Mosteller says.

Their St. Johns County and Westside location will be participating in the trial. If you are interested, call 904-209-0043 for the St. Johns location and 904-693-1490 for Westside.