Enrollment open for K-5 free reading program

Eligible students must be in grades K-5 and below their reading grade level.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Worlds Reading initiative was created back in 2021 with the help of Florida Legislation, The University of Florida, and Scholastic.

“Providing books and resources to families, we know that’s just one huge part of that puzzle to supporting our students and their families," New Worlds Reading Assistant Director, Shaunte Duggins said.

Duggins says more than 500,000 Florida students K-5 are below their reading grade level. This year 125,000 of them signed up for the free program.

“Even if their reading scores improve, which we want to happen, they will still remain enrolled through 5th grade so that means they can get up to 54 books," Duggins said.

The program is designed to help families get their students on track by mailing a book monthly to their homes, along with other activities to help them learn the material more easily.

“I’ve heard from many parents, they don’t know where to start so we’re providing resources right at their fingertips ready to use personalized to every book they receive so they know what questions to ask. They know what words to point out. They know how to engage with their child around that book," Duggins said.