Charcuterie board but make it tacos! - El Jefe debuts taco boards and tequila flights

El Jefe Tex Mex, at 947 Edgewood Avenue in Murray Hill, is pairing taco boards with tequila flights for their Thirsty Thursdays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey, Foodies! How about a charcuterie board, but make it tacos?!

"This week we're going to have two tacos," said Jose Salome, executive chef. "Street corn salad, flautas, and shrimp ceviche."

They also have three different sauces. Items on the taco board, such as the type of tacos, may change weekly.

Happy hour specials last all day on Thursdays. It's when El Jefe is debuting their tequila flights.

"If you guys aren't familiar with the difference between tequilas, it's all about the aging process," said bartender Bryan Rakonczay.

What you can't miss at El Jefe is the puffy tacos.

"The other items are the most popular items on the restaurant because nobody in Jacksonville has puffy tacos, which is a homemade corn tortilla dropped in the fryer," said Salome. "Steak fajita is just one of the most popular items in the restaurant."

And don't forget dessert!

"Churros!" Salome said. "Home made churros, one of the favorites here and they serve it with chocolate."

Foodies, let's just say there are a lot of favorites.

"My personal favorite, I like variety so I usually do a build-your-own taco plate," said Rakonczay.

"Cripsy fish taco," said Lopez.

"His birria tacos are phenomenal," said General Manager Mark Lynn.

"Super combo Fajita!" said Salome. "Which is everything on it."

Check out El Jefe for Wednesday trivia and Sunday brunch.