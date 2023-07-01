Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help

Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits.

Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.

On this show, Chef Esteban prepared marinated salmon with cilantro rice and steamed broccoli. He seared the salmon for one minute on each side and then put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes to cook thoroughly.

El Cubano Jax is located inside of Lemonstreet Brewery at 2100 Dennis St Jacksonville, FL 32204 and is now open for lunch as well as catering.