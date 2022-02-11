Duval Schools unmasked: Parents optimistic, feeling the déjà vu as COVID-19 protocols are dropped

In talking with DCPS parents about dropping mask requirements, the conversation turned into more of the question: "How are you feeling this far into the pandemic?"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Next month marks two years since the start of pandemic shutdowns in the U.S.

Now, masks are becoming more and more scarce. Hardly anyone wore them at the indoor stadium for the Super Bowl, Walmart has dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated workers and governors across the country are getting rid of mask mandates.

The decisions come as COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. dropped by about 80% over the past month. These numbers are also the guiding light for the Duval County School Board, which has lifted its mask requirement for teachers and visitors. That policy took effect Monday.

In talking with DCPS parents about it, the conversation turned into the question of "How are you feeling this far into the pandemic?"

For some parents, no masks in schools feels different from not wearing masks at the grocery store. There's a lot of optimism, but also a feeling of déjà vu from after the delta variant peaked when COVID-19 calmed down, but then the omicron variant came along.

Last week's positivity rate in Duval County Public Schools was 26%, according to their dashboard. That's one in four students and staff members.

All students, staff and visitors are still "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, but DCPS states they're not going to enforce it. Sports and performances are back to full capacity. They'll still have hand sanitizer in classrooms and keep desk shields.

Megan Figuerrez has two daughters ages 4 and 6 and says this week she's still seeing masks at her 6-year-old's school, but that they never really wore them at her 4-year-old's.

"I'm hopefully optimistic that now we've got it under control," Figuerrez said. "This is the time that is gonna be the last time we have to take our mask off, we don't have to put them back on because I like seeing everybody's smiling faces, but I also want to stay safe and keep my family safe."

Figuerrez says she'll still be telling her kids to wear masks because her 4-year-old isn't old enough to get vaccinated. Matt Hartley is another parent who says he'll tell his kids to wear masks to protect people who are immunocompromised.

"We don't mind wearing masks," Hartley said. "We don't want to wear them any longer than we have to, but we do want to be a part of the solution."

On Friday afternoon, there will be vaccination clinics at four different schools. Find more information for that here.