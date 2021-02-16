Duval County school choice deadline approaching

Parents have until Feb. 28 to apply to a magnet school or for a choice transfer for their student next school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This is your reminder Duval County parents: the school choice deadline is fast approaching. What’s it going to be?

There are 57 magnet schools in the county. If your child is in interested in the arts or STEM, then a magnet school might be for them.

Proximity is a big deal as well. Is there a school closer to your work? You can apply for a school choice transfer.

The deadline is Feb. 28 to choose.

You can choose up to two magnet schools and one school transfer option on your application, but make sure you put them in priority because if the system lands on your first choice, that’s the choice you are getting.

Need help? The district has live chats from Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the School Match 2021 website. Click here for more info.

Why change schools?

“It complements the academics when there is a piece there that draws the children to the different schools," said Director of School Choice Cassandra Thomas.

“Around this time of year, we are getting the question of do I need to apply?" School Choice Program Developer Tracie Abrahams said. "Do I just automatically enroll? If I don’t automatically enroll, will I get the seat? Am I guaranteed the seat?”

Here are your answers: If your child is already in one of Duval’s magnet schools, then you don’t have to re-enroll. You do have to enroll if your child is changing a grade band meaning going from elementary school to middle or middle to high.

You do not automatically get the school you apply for. It is a lottery system and parents will find outplacement in mid-April.

The district says it only takes 30 seconds to apply. You can take a look through the School Choice Reference Guide here.

There are more than 120,000 students in the district and they are not one size fits all with education.

“You know the interest of your children and those areas where they thrive," Thomas said. "Our goal is to provide every student in Duval County an opportunity to choose a place where they feel that they thrive at what they’re interested in because quite often we find that if children have a choice or if there is something that they like, then they are typically more successful in that area.”

Do you have more questions? You can email the district at school_choice@duvalschools.org. You can make an in person or virtual appointment with the school choice staff by clicking here.