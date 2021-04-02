Douglas Anderson Chamber Orchestra to be featured on new TV show

The students will be on an episode of a new show on Discovery Plus and the Magnolia Network called 'Home on the Road'.

A Jacksonville high school orchestra is about to be featured on a new television show.

The Douglas Anderson Chamber Orchestra will be on an episode of a new show on Discovery Plus and the Magnolia Network called Home on the Road, DA Orchestra Instructor Brian Griffin tells First Coast News.

Home on the Road is a reality show following the musical duo Johnnyswim as they travel on tour with their children. Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano make up Johnnyswim and Abner is a DA orchestra graduate.

The show will be available for download on Feb. 19.