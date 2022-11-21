No, you don't have to wait for Black Friday for the best deals

Let the shopping begin.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite inflation, or maybe because of it, the National Retail Federation is estimating record breaking retail numbers for Black Friday.

NRF estimates 8 million more Americans will shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday than they did last year, but do you really have to wait to get the deals?

QUESTION: Do I have to wait until Black Friday to get the best deals?

ANSWER: No!

SOURCES:

National Retail Federation

Adobe’s holiday shopping forecast

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon ads

60% of Americans have started shopping for holiday gifts, according to the National Retail Federation. As you press ‘add to cart’, you don't have to wait until Thursday to check out.

At Target, if you buy it now and the price drops in price by December 24, they will match the lower price!

At Walmart, Black Friday starts Monday!

Adobe predicts Cyber Monday will be the biggest shopping day of the year with an estimated 11 billion in sales, but they note that the big deal days are “losing prominence” because deals are all season long.

"In recent years, the nature of this 5 day shopping event has changed. Where in the past it was more the kick off to the shopping season, now it's more of the halfway point," explained Katherine Cullen, Senior Director for Industry and Consumer Insights at the NRF.

Let’s use the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones as an example. Already, prices are all over the place. Full price is $199.

Target has them at $99 as of a week before Thanksgiving, but Walmart gives you a heads up that if you wait to buy until November 21st, you can get them at $79!

Sales have begun, but Adobe predicts bigger deals for specific items on specific days.

