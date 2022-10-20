New age of dog parks: Rent a yard for private off-leash play!

If you need off-leash time and a private dog park, Sniffspot is providing options.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Picture this: An Air BNB style business model for dog parks.

Does your dog likes water? Here’s a yard with a pond. Does your dog need plenty of room to run? Here’s a few acres near you.

Dog parks are not for everyone or every dog. Sometimes the owner is nervous and other times the dog is. Dogs can be aggressive at dogs parks, too. Whatever it may be, you have another option at your fingertips.

Sniffspot is opening up a range of choices for dog owners.

Sarah Shoremount showed me around her 1.6 acres of fenced land for tricks, fetch, and water breaks with her dogs.

“Our collie Emmett was a pandemic puppy. Beau is sort of a rescue," Shoremount said. "He was a rehome from somebody who actually didn’t have a big yard.”

Now, he has a huge yard and this could be yours, too, for $11 an hour.

“So far I think we’ve got about seventy 5 star reviews," Shoremount said.

For $11 an hour, Shoremount is sharing her space with strangers. This is a Sniffspot location in the Oakleaf Plantation area.

“So when they book, we get a notification. We put it on the calendar. People just show up at their time and leave at their time. They’re supposed to pick up after their dogs and leave it the way they found it,' Shoremount explains.

The website looks just like Air BNB. You look at what is near you on the map and see a list of yards that are available for booking in that area. You can scroll through photos of the yards as well.

Most bookings appear to be about $10 an hour.

There are dozens of locations established on the first coast and into southeast Georgia, and in cities across the country.