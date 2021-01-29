Healthcare group's new mobile unit hopes to distribute COVID vaccine

CNS Healthcare is involved in multiple vaccine trials and will be giving coronavirus tests and eventually the vaccine.

A Jacksonville healthcare group is taking the fight for healthcare accessibility on the road.

CNS Healthcare wants to bring their new mobile healthcare unit to you. Along with doing healthcare screenings on their bus, it is involved in multiple vaccine trials and will be giving coronavirus tests and eventually the vaccine.

"We're looking for anyone in the community who would like to partner with us," said Ashley Rich, CNS Healthcare director of client services. "Churches, social service agencies, housing communities, anywhere that people need health screenings we would love to partner with them."

Ask for the mobile unit to come to your community by calling 904-281-5757 or emailing Rich at arich@cnshealthcare.com.

"It's helped us to learn some things that we can do that improve health care overall," said Dr. Mark Joyce, CNS Healthcare principal investigator.

Often the areas they're needed are communities of color. Much of Florida's vaccine roll-out has shifted towards Publix. If Publix were to take over distribution in Duval County, as it has in Palm Beach County, economically disadvantaged areas with predominantly minority populations would be without Publix Pharmacies.

Governor Ron DeSantis has denied any connection between Publix's growing role in Florida's vaccine distribution and the $100,000 donation from Publix to DeSantis's political campaign last year.

"I think that it has turned very political instead of it being looked at as a healthcare crisis and just making sure that we are addressing the needs of the community," said Agape Family Health CEO Mia Jones.

Agape Family Health provides healthcare in "hotspots" for healthcare disparities. Jones says for the first time they vaccinated more than 200 people last weekend.

"I say to those in the legislature, those that are making the decisions, I think it is really critical that we recognize that if we don't do something about it on the front end, on the back end we're going to really be at a loss," Jones said. "Because those are the people who are on our front lines. They're in our grocery stores. They're in our schools teaching, they're at hotels working. They're in restaurants cooking for us and serving us."

Jones says there needs to be an 'all hands on deck' approach to making sure the vaccine is distributed everywhere.

"The way that we are going to make the biggest impact is to make sure you have a large volume of organizations that are helping," she said.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Press Secretary Samantha Bequer says they are planning to have more vaccination sites in underserved communities this weekend. She says so far they've given more than 10,000 vaccines at these one-day clinics in 19 places in Florida.

First Coast News is waiting for Bequer's reply and working to find out when and where those vaccination clinics will be happening and how to sign up. This story will be updated accordingly.