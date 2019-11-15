Many people are voicing concerns online that it appears the community in which missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams was raised, failed her.

As the old saying goes: 'it takes a village to raise a child.'

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes human remains discovered in Alabama Tuesday are those of little Taylor, who was reported missing by her mother last week.

An arrest warrant for Brianna Williams now charged with child neglect and lying to police includes a neighbors accounts of a lack of care for Taylor.

The witness, who has not been identified, said he saw the 5-year old by herself at their apartment complex on Jacksonville's Southside in her pajamas on multiple occasions. He said once he asked her what she was doing and Taylor replied, "looking for my momma."

He says he took her back to the apartment where she lived with Brianna Williams and described it as cluttered and filled with trash bags and stacked boxes.

JSO questioned both of the child's paternal and maternal grandparents who say they hadn't seen her in more than a year.

The details of the warrant have left members of the community wondering why no one chose to step in and report Brianna Williams' alleged behavior to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

That question has yet to be answered.

According to Florida law, any person who knows or suspects that a child is abused is obligated to report it.

If you suspect a child is being neglected or abused you can contact DCF anonymously by calling 800-962-2873.

The Florida Abuse Hotline accepts reports 24/7.

Reports can also be made online following this link.

If you suspect or know of a child in immediate danger call 911.

