Demonstration planned in small-town amid claims of racism at Keystone Heights High

A recent Keystone Heights High School grad has planned a demonstration amid claims of racism at the school, sparking controversy in the small town.

As demonstrations over social injustice continue across the nation, young people are voicing their concerns on social media.

Facebook and Instagram pages have been created as an outlet for claims of racism within local schools.

One such page on Facebook is called @blackatkhhs. It was created by Zac Taylor, a recent graduate of Keystone Heights High School as a part of the class of 2020. His page quickly gained the attention of the small community.

Taylor says @blackatkhhs is a safe place where students can openly and anonymously share their experiences on campus and it also allows others to learn about what he claims is going on at the high school.

Taylor says they've received quite a bit of backlash from the community, including allegations that the page is racist and promoting segregation.

“A lot of people feel as if racism is not an issue here in this town and how we're simply stirring the pot,” Taylor said. “This is a big city issue you see it in Jacksonville, Gainesville and all across the country and they don't want that coming to our town but it's here and it's been here."

First Coast News reached out to the Clay County School System about the claims of racism at the hands of staff and administrators posted on the controversial Facebook page. Nicole Young with Clay County Schools says they’re looking into the allegations.

Taylor has helped to organize what he calls a peaceful demonstration and march planned for July 4 starting at Keystone Beach at noon.