Doesn't it feel like Christmas just snuck up on us this year? I suppose it feels that way just about every year.

The last-minute rush is on to go shopping and to decorate your home in time to enjoy your hard work.

We have about two weeks to go and if you like to decorate that's great but it's also important to keep safety in mind while decking the halls with boughs of holly.

If you have a live tree make sure you're watering it regularly. Firefighters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina did a demonstration showing how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch fire.

They gave folks a look at what happens when hot lights come in contact with a dry tree. It took about three minutes for the tree, presents and a nearby couch to go up in flames.

Whether you choose to purchase a real or fake tree this year make sure you place your tree at least three feet away from fireplaces and radiators.

Christmas lights can really set off a display by making it shine and sparkle but it's important to replace any sets that have broken or frayed wires. Don't forget to follow package directions concerning the number of light sets that can be plugged into one socket and keep plugs off the ground.

Now let's talk candles. They're very popular this time of year but they also cause one-third of home decoration fires.

Always place candles where they cannot be knocked down or blown over. This is also a good time of year to make sure all of your smoke detectors are working properly.

PIXABAY