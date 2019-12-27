As New Year's Eve approaches, many people are making plans to celebrate but this can also be an extremely dangerous time.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month and Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging people not to drive drunk citing recent statistics.

In December of 2018, 839 people died in alcohol-related crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Alcohol.org, a subsidiary of American Addiction Centers, released a breakdown of the worst states for drunk driving crashes. California has the most drunk-driving fatalities with 1120 incidents in 2017. Florida is close behind with 839 and Georgia had 366.

Drunk driving crashes increase throughout December as more people travel and go to events where alcohol is served. MADD is urging everyone to be responsible and make a plan for a safe ride home before your celebrations begin.

