'Deborah Roberts: I'm' now on display at Cummer Museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum is the new temporary home for the work of nationally acclaimed artist Deborah Roberts.

Roberts's art has been catching the eye of collectors like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and the Obamas. Her latest exhibition is showing beauty, body, race, and identity through the lens of black children.

“I had this idea that when I was 8 years old that’s when I started deciding who I was going to be," Roberts said. “How do those little hurts, those death by one thousand cuts begin and it began at about 6,7,8 so I decided 8 to 12 I’ll create work based on that existence and how people treat each other today”

She combines images found on the internet with hand-painted details to make viewers look closely at the work and connect. Roberts says she hopes everyone can take away something from her art.

“Maybe you don’t understand the culture or understand everything about being a Black American but you understand what it's like to be an American you understand the American dream. There are surface things that we all share, the main one is love and humanity that’s what I’m hoping they experience in this work. A sense of pride, a sense of humanity, and a lot of love.”