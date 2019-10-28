It’s National Chocolate Day! Yes, that’s actually a thing and it’s likely one of your favorite days of the year.

The best way to celebrate the day is to treat yourself to your favorite chocolate treat. The day is celebrated on October 28 every year.

The history of chocolate dates back 2,500 years. Nationaltoday.com has a breakdown of the popular desert’s past. Did you know that the cocoa bean, which is used to make chocolate, was once considered to be worth more than gold dust? It was actually used as currency in Mayan times.

Popular chocolate brands often offer deals and discounts to help celebrate the day. Newsweek has a list of companies participating and ways to snag some free chocolate.

