Deadline for applying for Hurricane Ian assistance is January 12

26 counties in Florida are eligible for help including St. Johns and Putnam counties.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — January 12th is the deadline to apply for help through FEMA if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian. 26 counties in Florida are eligible to apply for assistance and that includes people in St. Johns and Putnam counties.

You’ll need to have a lot of files in order before you apply. FEMA can help with a range of issues including damage to you home as well as childcare, medical, or moving expenses caused by the storm.

Hurricane Ian caused billions in damage across the state. FEMA says they’ve distributed more than $4.5 billion in federal grants, loans, and insurance payments.

Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists have been visiting neighborhoods door-to-door to help people register for assistance, but if you haven’t done so yet, January 12 is the last day to get this done.

Before you apply, collect your photos your damaged home or belongings. Make a list of damaged/lost items.

You should have already filed a claim with your insurance company. You’ll need what is called an insurance determination letter to show FEMA what your insurance provider is covering. If you do not have insurance, you can skip this step.

When applying, you’ll have to put in personal information including your social security number as well as an insurance determination letter, proof of occupancy or ownership, and proof of ID.

Go to FEMA.gov or disasterassistance.gov and follow the links to get to the application. Make sure you have your personal information ready.

You can also do this on the FEMA app or over the phone. The phone number to call is 1-800-621-3362.