Daughter's quick reaction saves family when home catches fire overnight

When the family's house in southwest Jacksonville caught fire, their young daughter was the first to notice.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A daughter's quick reaction saved her family, her mother says.

Their home caught fire early Monday morning in southwest Jacksonville when the family was all asleep.

Vontrese Torres says at 2:45 a.m., her daughter and husband heard a boom and thought someone was breaking into their house on Fillyside Trail. When they didn't see anyone, they laid down to go back to sleep. Then her daughter smelled gas.

"I taught them at an early age what gas smells like, how the house is powered with gas," Torres said. "But they also know what gas smells like from fuel and cars so that's the first thing she said was, 'Mommy, I smell gas.'"

Does she think that saved them?

"Yeah, her quick reaction, yes," Torres said. "Because I didn't hear anything."

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spokesperson said the fire started in the garage. The family's Mercedes was completely destroyed and it was difficult for firefighters to pry open the hood of the car to spray it with water.

"I opened the garage door and all I saw was flames," Torres said. "Right now we're not sure what started the fire, I'm just thankful and grateful to God that everybody got out safe."

Torres's husband and two children are all safe. She encourages others to teach their children about fire safety.

Last week JFRD installed free smoke detectors in a neighborhood with Red Cross. If you need a smoke detector and live in Jacksonville, call 904-630-CITY (2489) and learn more here.

