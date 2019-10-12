JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas with little kids is magical.

There is so much excitement and joy when they open new toys, but there can be dangers as well. Nearly 500 kids a day are injured by toys, and half of those children are under the age of 5.

So before you shop, here are some tips to keep those dangerous toys away.

Start by reading labels and pick something age-appropriate. Check anything you buy for small parts as choking is still one of the biggest risks for children.

"Even buttons on stuffed animals that they could pull off, because everything does go into their mouth," explains Cynthia Dennis the coordinator for injury prevention at Safe Kids Northeast Florida at the PLAYERS Center for Child Health.

You can buy a small parts tester and if a toy fits in it, it’s a no. In a pinch, you could use a toilet paper roll as a tool to measure. Rule of thumb though – if the toy if the same size or smaller than your child’s fist, don't buy.

Which brings us to button batteries, check any gadgets or toys in your home for these. They could cause major injuries to children. Not because of choking, but because of the reaction they create with the battery acid and saliva.

"It can burn a hole in their esophagus in 2 hours," explains Dennis.

The button batteries can be found in remotes, flameless candles, greeting cards or even children’s books that make sounds. If you think your child has swallowed one, you have very little time – get them to the ER immediately.

A big Christmas gift can be bikes, scooters or skateboards, but if you're going to splurge on the big gift, don’t forget the safety equipment. Make sure the helmet is correct for the activity they will be doing, bike helmets and skateboarding helmets are designed differently.

"Kids that are riding a skateboard tend to fall backward, so the back of their head is what they are going to hit," says Dennis.

Keep the toys stored away in a storage bin, one preferably without a lid, so no kiddos can crawl in and get stuck inside.

So have fun stuffing those stocking and putting presents under the tree, just be vigilant about what you buy.

Safe Kids also keeps a list on their website of toy recalls and you can sign up for updates.

